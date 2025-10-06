Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Man, 21, Airlifted After Being Struck By Freight Train In Stony Point

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a freight train in Rockland County, police said. 

The incident happened on Iona Island in the area of Tompkins Cove. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 5, at around 5:40 p.m., when troopers responded to the tracks on Iona Island in the area of Tompkins Cove in Stony Point, New York State Police said on Monday, Oct. 6.

An initial investigation determined that the man had been on the railroad tracks when a CSX freight train approached. He was struck as it passed through the area, police said. 

The train stopped after the collision, and emergency personnel were called to the scene to provide medical aid. The victim was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition as of Sunday night.

There were unconfirmed scanner reports that the man's hand was amputated in the incident, but police have not specified this. 

The investigation into the circumstances of the incident remains ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

