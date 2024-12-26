Majority Of Americans Limit Political News Amid Fatigue, Overload, Poll Finds

According to a brand-new nationwide poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 65 percent of adults feel the need to limit their consumption of government and political news.

This sentiment crosses party lines, but Democrats are slightly more likely than Republicans to feel overwhelmed (72 percent vs. 59 percent).

Additionally, 50 percent of respondents cited the need to cut back on news about overseas conflicts.

Around four in 10 adults feel similarly about coverage of the economy and climate change.

Notably, Republicans are more inclined than Democrats to limit climate change news (48 percent vs. 37 percent).

Conducted from Thursday, Dec. 5, to Monday, Dec. 9, the poll surveyed 1,251 adults through online and telephone interviews. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

The poll highlights a growing disinterest in political discourse outside traditional news settings.

While 43 percent support small businesses expressing political opinions, only about a quarter approve of such expressions from celebrities, professional athletes, or large companies.

Democrats are more receptive than Republicans to political statements from celebrities and corporations.

The survey also shows bipartisan support for small businesses engaging in political speech, reflecting where Americans believe political discussions belong.

