Major Retailer Hiring 10K Seasonal Workers For Holidays: What To Know

The arts and crafts retailer is holding a National Hiring Day event on Saturday, Sept. 6, at stores nationwide. The event will happen from noon to 4 p.m.

Job seekers can apply online ahead of time or attend in person, where interviews for qualified candidates will take place.

"At Michaels, creativity is at the heart of everything we do, and it starts with our team members," said president Nicholas Bertram. "We are thrilled to welcome new team members to Michaels this holiday season to fuel the joy of creating and celebrating in every community we serve."

Michaels is also offering current employees extra holiday hours. Seasonal staff will receive flexible scheduling, competitive pay, and a 30% store discount.

The company said more than half of its seasonal workers in 2024 stayed on after the holidays. Some employees even advanced into management roles.

Michaels operates more than 1,300 stores in 49 states and Canada.

