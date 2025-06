Mahwah officers assisted Upper Saddle Police Department in detaining a "possibly wanted individual" at Home Depot on Route 17 just before 5 p.m., Mahwah Lt. Michael Blondin said.

"The registered owner was a wanted party," Blondin said. "The driver was detained, determined not to be the registered owner and released."

Upper Saddle River police confirmed no arrest was made.

