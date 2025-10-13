Major Flooding Expected For Much Of Northeast Corridor During Evening Commute

AccuWeather meteorologists said that prolonged northeast winds and astronomical high tides will fuel widespread coastal flooding and significant beach erosion from North Carolina to New Jersey through Monday night, Oct. 13.

High tides are running 1 to 3 feet above historical averages through Monday night according to AccuWeather.

“The highest tides and worst of the coastal flooding along the Jersey Shore are expected Monday afternoon," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "Gusty winds from the northeast can push in tremendous amounts of water into bays and inlets.

“This storm may create some of the highest tides that the Northeast has seen in more than a decade. Some beaches may be completely underwater as this storm passes off the coast. This storm may not have a name, but it is causing some serious problems and disruptions along the coast.”

Rainfall from the Nor'easter will reach 2 to 4 inches from far eastern New Jersey to northern Massachusetts, with local amounts up to 8 inches in spots.

Winds of 40 to 60 mph will lash coastal Virginia to New England, and some gusts could reach 80 mph.

“The worst of the impacts are expected from the I-95 corridor to the coast," DaSilva warned. "Areas near the beach could see several inches of rain and wind gusts reaching 60 mph or stronger at times. People should be prepared for street flooding and power outages near the coast."

The system will taper overnight as the storm heads out to sea, and, except for spotty morning showers, Tuesday, Oct. 14, is expected to be mainly dry, with skies gradually becoming mostly to partly sunny.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.