Massive Cyberattack Hits Heathrow, Other European Airports, Leaving Travelers Stranded

The disruption began Saturday, Sept. 20, after attackers targeted Collins Aerospace’s MUSE platform. Automated systems went down. Lines surged. Thousands of travelers were stranded.

The software runs passenger check-in and boarding at many airports. Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin reported severe slowdowns.

Some flights were delayed or canceled as staff switched to manual processing.

Airport authorities confirmed the incident. Collins Aerospace said it is “actively working to resolve the issue and restore full functionality.”

Airlines urged passengers to check flight status before leaving for the airport. Many warned of long queues at check-in.

The failure hit core services. Self-check-in kiosks, boarding pass issuance, and bag tag printing were affected.

Without those tools, airports fell back to paper lists and manual boarding. That slowed operations across terminals and caused rolling delays.

Collins Aerospace is a US aviation and defense technology company. It is a subsidiary of RTX. Its MUSE system supports airport counters and gates worldwide.

What Airports Are Doing:

Moving to manual check-in and boarding.

Reallocating staff to counters and gates.

Posting rolling updates on social channels and airport websites.

Airports and Collins did not give a timeline for full restoration. Recovery may be staggered by airport and airline. Knock-on delays are likely even after systems come back online.

