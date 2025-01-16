'Majestic' NY Estate Marilyn Monroe, John Lennon Once Called Home Hits Market For $18M

Perched high atop a 70-foot bluff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean is Montauk’s “Stone House,” located at 408 Old Montauk Highway. Asking price? $18 million.

Nestled on over three breathtaking acres offering panoramic views of the Montauk Lighthouse and Block Island, this architectural masterpiece boasts over 4,000 square feet that includes three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

“Presenting one of the rarest and most majestic oceanfront offerings in The Hamptons,” reads the listing from Douglas Elliman.

New buyers will enjoy an array of custom features, including handmade copper windows, masterful stonework, and hand carved wood exterior, the listing said.

An eat-in kitchen with marble countertops is framed by arched doors opening to the stunning ocean vistas. There are also three wood-burning fireplaces and a primary bedroom with 14-foot vaulted ceilings.

“This home is by far the most recognized for its unparalleled exclusivity, by way of location, history, architecture and garden design,” reads the listing.

Steeped in Hollywood lore, the estate played host to some of the most famous names of the 20th century. Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio are said to have strolled its meticulously landscaped gardens, while John Lennon and President John F. Kennedy also resided there for a short time, according to the listing.

Artist and film director Andy Warhol also found inspiration within its walls, with Warhol citing the exquisite estate in his infamous diaries.

“Truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to be the steward of one of the most Private, rare and collectible estates in the world,” the listing said.

Click here to view the complete listing from Douglas Elliman.

