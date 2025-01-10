Mail Thief Nabbed After High-Speed Escape in Stony Point: Police

Lt. Daniel Schoales of the Stony Point Police said Mahamadou Sissoko, of the Bronx, was charged on Thursday, Jan. 8, for the crimes committed on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Tompkins Cove.

According to Schoales, Sissoko and the two accomplices were seen stealing mail. Police arrived as the trio attempted to flee in a vehicle driven by Sissoko.

The vehicle was later found off the roadway, down an embankment, and fully engulfed in flames. Sissoko fled the crash scene on foot into a wooded area, evading capture despite an extensive search involving multiple law enforcement agencies, Schoales said.

The two accomplices, an 18-year-old male and a 15-year-old, were apprehended near the scene.

After a thorough investigation, authorities identified Sissoko as the driver who fled the scene. He was apprehended in the Bronx on Thursday, Jan. 9, and transported to the Stony Point Police Station for processing.

He was charged with grand larceny and related offenses and released on an appearance ticket.

Stony Point Police commended the cooperation of multiple law enforcement agencies in this case.

