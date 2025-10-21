Mahwah Sues Ramsey Over 180-Foot Cell Tower Plan On Township Land

The complaint was filed by Mahwah Township officials on Thursday, Oct. 9 in Bergen County Superior Court. It names the Borough of Ramsey, the Ramsey Board of Public Works, and McKay Brothers, LLC as defendants. It alleges the parties “intend to proceed to construct and install a 180-foot telecommunications tower” without first obtaining zoning or construction permits from Mahwah’s land use officials, according to court filings.

The tower would be constructed inside the New York Stock Exchange data center on MacArthur Boulevard, NorthJersey.com reports. The land is owned by Ramsey but is in the township of Mahwah, the outlet said.

Daily Voice has reached out to McKay Brothers and Ramsey's borough administrator for comment.

According to the complaint, the Tower Project would include space for up to four co-locators, a 32-by-14-foot equipment compound enclosed by a six-foot chain-link fence, and multiple equipment cabinets. Mahwah officials say the plan violates several local zoning provisions, including height limits, setback requirements, and distances from schools, parks, and historic sites.

The Township of Mahwah argues that Ramsey and McKay Brothers withdrew a previous tower application in July 2023 after it was deemed complete but before public hearings were held. The township claims the defendants are now moving forward “without first applying for and obtaining all required land use and zoning approvals.”

Mahwah says it has “repeatedly advised Defendants, both orally and in writing” that all permits must be obtained before construction can begin. The filing cites the Municipal Land Use Law and the Uniform Construction Code Act as governing statutes.

The lawsuit seeks to halt construction and to have the court declare that the project is subject to Mahwah’s zoning ordinances, including its Wireless Telecommunications Code. It also describes Ramsey’s August resolution authorizing the project as “arbitrary, capricious, ultra vires, and illegal.”

The township further disputes Ramsey’s claim of sovereign immunity, the notion that one municipality can override another’s land-use laws, arguing that Ramsey “is not a state agency or authority that occupies a superior position of authority” and must comply with Mahwah’s ordinances.

The proposed 180-foot tower would be located in Mahwah’s IP-120 Zone, which includes a water treatment facility and public soccer fields. The site is near residential neighborhoods, a school, and a historic property, according to the filing.

Mahwah is asking the court to stop the project until Ramsey secures all required use variances, bulk variances, site plan approvals, and building permits under local and state law.

