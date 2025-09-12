Man Steals $3K Watch, Credit Cards From Unconscious Suffern Victim Months After Drug Bust: Cops

Daniel Santos, 49, and Natalie Sarkissian, 34, were arrested Thursday, Sept. 4, after investigators linked Santos to a theft that followed a car crash on Orange Avenue in Suffern on Aug. 26, according to Mahwah Police Capt. Michael Blondin.

Police said Santos entered the vehicle of an unconscious driver during the crash, posing as a good Samaritan. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. About 15 minutes later, family members began receiving alerts that the man’s credit cards were being used. Several fraudulent charges were made in Rockland County and in Mahwah, authorities said.

Surveillance video showed Santos wearing the victim’s $3,000 watch, according to police. Detectives confirmed he was the man seen inside the vehicle with the unconscious driver when officers arrived.

Santos was stopped by detectives on Sept. 4 and arrested. A search of the Mahwah residence he shared with Sarkissian turned up proceeds from the theft, as well as several ounces of cocaine, a scale, and packaging materials, Blondin said.

Santos was charged with receiving stolen property, use of a stolen credit card, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (2nd degree), possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarkissian was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (2nd degree), possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Bergen County Jail pending a Superior Court hearing, according to Blondin.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.