Maga Melts Down Over New Superman Movie — As It Soars Past $200M Worldwide

DC Studios is off to a great start under director James Gunn, notching a $122 million opening weekend stateside, while garnering a massive $217 million across the globe, according to projections, EW reported.

The impressive haul comes despite what right-wing media reported.

"I went to the Yankees-Mets game ... And you should see the people sitting for "God Bless America," Fox pundit Kellyanne Conway said, before throwing more shade at the movie.

"And we don't go to the movies to be lectured... You know what he says on his cape? MS-13."

The Superman suit does not say MS-13, the international gang that has terrorized the country,

Gunn previously said that the story is one of Superman — an alien from Krypton — being an immigrant in the US, despite being a figure of hope.

“I’m not here to judge people,” he told Variety at Monday night’s “Superman” premiere at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre, according to Variety... “I think this is a movie about kindness and I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”

The backlash from MAGA was swift, and blown off by members of the cast.

"HAHAHA," Nathan Fillion, who starred as Guy Gardner, a member of the Green Lanterns, said, according to Variety. "Somebody needs a hug. It's just a movie, guys.

“My reaction to [the backlash] is that it is exactly what the movie is about,” Sean Gunn, who played Maxwell Lord in the film, said.

“We support our people, you know? We love our immigrants. Yes, Superman is an immigrant, and yes, the people that we support in this country are immigrants and if you don’t like that, you’re not American. People who say no to immigrants are against the American way.”

The box office haul for Superman represents a massive improvement for the DC universe, which has seen several flops in recent years before Gunn took over the studio and rebooted the universe.

Despite the backlash from MAGA, the White House took the opportunity to capitalize on the success of the movie, throwing Trump into the mix.

With an AI-generated photo of Trump wearing the historic and nostalgic suit.

That suit represents what Gunn has described as an undocumented immigrant in this country. The same immigrants Trump has been actively deporting for months since his re-election.

How do you define "truth, justice, and the American way?"

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.