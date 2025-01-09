Fair 28°

SHARE

Macy’s Closing 66 Stores Including 9 Locations In NY

Macy’s, Inc. confirmed on Thursday, Jan. 9, the closure of 16 stores across Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Maryland as part of its "Bold New Chapter" strategy.

A Macy's storefront

A Macy's storefront

 Photo Credit: Macy's
A Macy's in a mall

A Macy's in a mall

 Photo Credit: Macy's
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The closures are among 66 Macy’s locations set to shutter nationwide, a move designed to return the company to "sustainable, profitable sales growth."

The stores closing in these states include:

Virginia

  • Southpark Mall

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

  • Essex Green Shopping Center

New York

  • Lake Success
  • Melville Mall
  • Queens Place
  • Sheepshead Bay
  • Mall at Greece Ridge
  • Sunrise Mall
  • Brooklyn
  • Staten Island Furniture
  • Fordham Place

Massachusetts

  • Independence Mall

Maryland

  • Security Square
  • Harford Mall

The company first announced the Bold New Chapter strategy in February 2024, outlining plans to close approximately 150 "underproductive" stores over three years while investing in its 350 "go-forward" locations. Macy’s expects the closures to be completed during the first quarter of 2025.

“Closing any store is never easy,” said Macy’s Chairman and CEO Tony Spring. “But as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are focusing our resources and prioritizing investments in go-forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service.”

The retailer has reported success with pilot investments in its strongest stores, achieving three consecutive quarters of increased sales and record customer satisfaction scores.

As Macy’s continues to adapt to modern shopping trends, it is investing heavily in both its physical locations and digital channels, ensuring a seamless shopping experience for customers. For more information and a complete list of closures, click here. 

See Attachment

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE