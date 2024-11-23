Partly Cloudy and Windy 45°

Luxurious Oceanfront Estate With 10 Bedrooms Among NY's Priciest Listings At $85M

Life’s a beach at this sprawling oceanfront estate in New York.

Located on Long Island in the Southampton village of Sagaponack, 635 Daniels Lane is currently among the priciest residential listings in Nassau and Suffolk counties at $85 million.

Clocking in at 13,690 square feet situated on more than 5 acres overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the coveted home boasts 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

“Purchased over 60 years ago by real estate family scions, this owner carved out a generous slice of beachfront for himself and developed a magnificent home, which today remains one of the most iconic residences in the landscape of Sagaponack,” reads the listing from The Corcoran Group.

Inside, new buyers will enjoy a wood burning fireplace, breakfast nook, and private guest quarters. Outside, a garage, heated pool, and tennis court await.

The home also offers 357 feet of ocean frontage and borders a preserved Peconic Land Trust dunescape.

Click here to view the complete listing from The Corcoran Group.

