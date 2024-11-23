Luxurious Oceanfront Estate With 10 Bedrooms Among NY's Priciest Listings At $85M

Located on Long Island in the Southampton village of Sagaponack, 635 Daniels Lane is currently among the priciest residential listings in Nassau and Suffolk counties at $85 million.

Clocking in at 13,690 square feet situated on more than 5 acres overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the coveted home boasts 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

“Purchased over 60 years ago by real estate family scions, this owner carved out a generous slice of beachfront for himself and developed a magnificent home, which today remains one of the most iconic residences in the landscape of Sagaponack,” reads the listing from The Corcoran Group.

Inside, new buyers will enjoy a wood burning fireplace, breakfast nook, and private guest quarters. Outside, a garage, heated pool, and tennis court await.

The home also offers 357 feet of ocean frontage and borders a preserved Peconic Land Trust dunescape.

Click here to view the complete listing from The Corcoran Group.

