Luigi Mangione Attorney Slams 'Staged Perp Walk' Ahead Of New Court Appearance

Mangione, a 27-year-old Maryland native, is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

He is charged in the Wednesday, Dec. 4 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a killing that federal prosecutors say was a politically motivated act of terror involving premeditation and public endangerment.

He is scheduled to appear in state court Thursday, June 26, at 9 a.m. in Manhattan.

In a motion filed Tuesday, June 3, his attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, requested that Mangione be permitted to sit unshackled and wear civilian clothing, rather than a bulletproof vest.

She argued the heightened security measures are both unnecessary and damaging to his constitutional right to a fair trial.

"The authorities— both state and federal — have already prejudiced Mr. Mangione in the media more than virtually any defendant in recent memory," Agnifilo wrote. "This commenced with the NYC Mayor (Eric Adams)-led staged perp walk, and it continues until today.

"These same authorities should not use your honor's courtroom and Mr. Mangione's court appearances to perpetuate a false narrative."

She noted that Mangione has been fully cooperative, non-violent, and compliant since his arrest and has not posed any flight risk. He has appeared without shackles or a vest in federal court, where he faces even more serious charges.

Agnifilo emphasized the visual impact of courtroom photos on the public and potential jurors.

She noted that each time Mangione has appeared in federal court "he was wearing neither a bulletproof vest nor arm restraints of any sort."

She stated that "There is no justification to treat Mr. Mangione's security protocol differently in state court."

The defense also cited Supreme Court precedent that visible restraints during court proceedings should be avoided unless a specific, articulable security threat is present.

Whether the judge grants the request remains to be seen. Mangione's next appearance is expected to draw intense media and public attention, as it comes amid multiple overlapping state and federal cases.

