Love At First Pint: Ben & Jerry's Debuts Valentine's Day-Inspired Flavor

Ben & Jerry's has revealed Chocolate Covered Strawberry as its first limited-batch flavor of 2025, the Vermont company said in a news release on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The decadent twist on the romantic pairing was announced just in time for Valentine's Day on Friday, Feb. 14.

The new flavor combines strawberry ice cream, a swirl of strawberry jam, and rich chocolate fudge flakes.

"When strawberry met chocolate, it was love at first sight," the company's website said. "And when we churned them up into this luscious flavor, it was love at first pint! Share a scoop with your sweetheart — or keep it all to yourself! — and prepare to fall bowl-over-spoons in love."

Whether enjoyed solo, shared with a sweetheart, or scooped up for a Galentine's celebration, it’s designed to bring love in every bite.

"Who can resist the indulgence of eating a juicy strawberry dipped in rich chocolate, especially on Valentine's Day?" said Ben & Jerry's flavor guru José Ureña. "We carefully created this flavor with that satisfaction in mind, enhancing our classic strawberry ice cream for an irresistibly delicious Ben & Jerry's experience."

Chocolate Covered Strawberry will appear in stores nationwide with a suggested price of $4.99 to $6.49. Like all limited-batch flavors, it's only available while supplies last.

Ben & Jerry's has a history of seasonal hits, including flavors like Pumpkin Cheesecake, Mint Chocolate Chance, and Dublin Mudslide.

