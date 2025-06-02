2 Feet Of Intestine Removed For Lost DoorDash Driver Shot By NY Highway Boss: Officials

John J. Reilly III, 48, the Highway Superintendent for the Town of Chester, was arraigned on Monday, June 2, in Orange County Court on a 13-count indictment related to the Friday, May 2 shooting of delivery driver Alpha Oumar Barry, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

Reilly is facing a host of serious charges, including two counts of first-degree assault, attempted second-degree murder, and multiple weapons charges.

Prosecutors allege that on the night of May 2, Barry, a food delivery driver with a dead cellphone battery, mistakenly walked up to Reilly’s home on Valerie Drive around 9:50 p.m. asking if he had ordered food.

Reilly allegedly told Barry to leave, and when Barry began to drive away, Reilly emerged from his house wearing a shoulder holster and carrying a loaded .45-caliber Glock, racked the slide, and fired a round into his front lawn, according to investigators.

As Barry tried to flee in his car, Reilly allegedly shot at the vehicle twice, with one round piercing the car and striking Barry in the lower back, causing devastating internal injuries. During emergency surgery, doctors removed more than two feet of Barry’s small intestine, prosecutors said.

A search of Reilly’s home later uncovered spent casings, the shoulder holster, the loaded Glock, and seven additional handguns, including Sig Sauer and FN America pistols. Although Reilly holds a federal firearms license to sell guns, prosecutors say he did not have a New York State pistol permit, making his possession of the handguns illegal under state law.

In a statement on Monday, Hoovler called the case a "truly horrifying" incident of "unprovoked violence."

"There is a reason that, as law enforcement in Orange County, we have such a particular focus on the illegal use of firearms. This case stands as yet another reminder of the awful consequences of these weapons," Hoovler continued.

Reilly was remanded to jail following his arraignment. His bail remains at $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $750,000 partially secured bond.

Public Pressure Mounts

Reilly, an elected official, has faced growing calls for his resignation. As Daily Voice previously reported, the Chester Town Board released a public statement on Wednesday, May 14, calling Reilly’s continued employment “a distraction” and “a safety issue” for town employees. However, the board noted it lacks authority to remove him unless he resigns or is convicted of a felony.

Reilly had not been seen at the highway department since the shooting, officials said at the time.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Mangold. The New York State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) assisted in the investigation.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

