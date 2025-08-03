Loni Anderson, Iconic 1980s Sitcom Star, Dies

Anderson died on Sunday, Aug. 3, in Los Angeles after a prolonged illness, as confirmed by her publicist.

Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, Anderson captured the hearts of viewers during the late 1970s and early 1980s. Her portrayal of Marlowe earned her multiple nominations for prestigious awards, including three Golden Globe Awards and two Emmy Awards.

Beyond her iconic role on WKRP, Anderson starred in notable television films, such as The Jayne Mansfield Story in 1980, where she appeared alongside a young Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the 1991 mystery White Hot: The Mysterious Murder of Thelma Todd.

Her personal life often made headlines, especially her marriage to actor Burt Reynolds, which ended in a highly publicized divorce.

Anderson’s charm and talent left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry, and she continued to act in various projects, including a recent role in the Lifetime film Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.