Longtime Rockland Firefighter, 9/11 Hero Dies At 67: Remembered For Lifetime Of Service

John “Jackie” Sullivan, a 36-year volunteer firefighter in both the Rockland County village of Spring Valley and the Westchester County town of Yorktown, died on Wednesday, July 9, at the age of 67, the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department announced.

Sullivan, a Navy veteran, served for 12 years as a flight engineer before embarking on a 31-year career in New York City Emergency Medical Services, eventually rising to the rank of Deputy Chief at FDNY EMS in addition to his roles in Spring Valley and Yorktown.

He was known not only for his bravery in the line of duty—rushing to Ground Zero on 9/11 and working at the site for a full year afterward—but also for his larger-than-life personality, sharp wit, and unrelenting dedication to helping others, according to his obituary.

"'Jackie' was many things to a lot of people, including a husband, father, flight engineer, firefighter, EMT, Paramedic, FDNY EMS Deputy Chief, and most importantly, a friend you never walked away from without a smile on your face or a story to tell," the Yorktown Heights fire department wrote in a social media post on Friday, July 11.

Born in Bayonne, New Jersey, Sullivan met his wife, Denise, in 1983 while volunteering as an EMT. The couple—one a paramedic, the other a nurse practitioner—shared a passion for saving lives and an uncanny ability to find joy and humor in even the darkest moments, his obituary said.

His career was filled with heroism. He and his longtime partner were the first EMS unit on site at the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Eight years later, he ran to the scene on 9/11 and narrowly survived by diving under a truck as the South Tower collapsed. He remained at Ground Zero for the next year, aiding in the grim recovery of the fallen with compassion and honor.

Known affectionately as “Cardiac Jack” for how often he performed CPR, Sullivan was also a union leader, mentor, and legendary storyteller who could mimic dozens of voices. His signature blend of gallows humor and unwavering compassion left a mark on all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Denise, daughters Katie and Maggie, and a large extended family. His obituary fondly remembers his signature phrase: “Once you go Jack, you never go back.”

The Yorktown department encouraged the community to keep Sullivan’s family in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Visitations for Sullivan will be held at Yorktown Funeral Home at 945 East Main St. on Sunday, July 14 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday, July 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will then be held on Tuesday, July 15 at 11:15 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church at 137 Moseman Rd. in Yorktown Heights.

Click here to read Sullivan's full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.