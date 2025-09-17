Longtime NY EMT, Domestic Violence Advocate Faces Cancer Battle: Community Stepping Up

Deborah Cortes, a dedicated first responder and community organizer from Beacon, was recently diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Cortes, a proud mother and spouse, has worked in healthcare for nearly 30 years and served as an EMT across multiple agencies, including Empress Ambulance, Vassar College EMS, and, most recently, Marbletown First Aid.

For 17 years, she has also volunteered with the Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps, where she held leadership roles such as vice president, second lieutenant, recruitment officer, and public relations coordinator.

Her sister Heather said Cortes has trained thousands of people — from scouts to community members — in lifesaving techniques such as bleeding control and Narcan administration. She is also a certified NYS Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinator and a multiple-time “First Responder of the Year” award winner.

Beyond emergency services, Cortes has long been a champion of domestic violence awareness, raising funds and collecting toys for victims and survivors through Family Services of Dutchess County. She has also organized beloved community events, including Beacon’s Santa on Main, Community Safety Awareness & Education Day, and First Responders Trunk or Treat.

In the days since Cortes's diagnosis, Heather has launched a GoFundMe page to help Deborah cover medical and living expenses.

"Deborah has just undergone two back to back abdominal surgeries that has left her out of work for a period of time," Heather wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, " As she faces this unexpected health battle, we are coming together to support someone who has spent her life in dedicating her servicing others."

The fundraiser, launched on Monday, Sept. 15, has already raised more than $1,700 out of a $6,000 goal.

Donations will help Deborah focus on healing while she continues her fight with hope and determination, her family said.

Those interested in donating can click here to do so.

"Your support—whether through donations, shares, or kind words—will help with medical expenses and allow her to focus on healing, and remind her that she’s not alone in this fight," Heather wrote on the page, continuing:

"It’s our turn to give back to a woman who has given so much."

