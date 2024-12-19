Mostly Cloudy 42°

SHARE

Longtime Hudson Valley Police Officer Suspended Following DWI

A longtime police sergeant from the Hudson Valley has been suspended for 30 days without pay after allegedly being caught and charged with driving while intoxicated.

A Kingston Police sergeant was suspended for 30 days without pay following his arrest for alleged drunk driving.&nbsp;

A Kingston Police sergeant was suspended for 30 days without pay following his arrest for alleged drunk driving. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Kingston Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

According to New York State Trooper Jennifer Alvarez, Eric J. VanAllen, age 46, of Kingston, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 13, for DWI after he was found sleeping in a 2025 Dodge Ram pickup at an intersection in Gardiner.

On the scene, troopers found a 2025 Dodge Power Ram pickup truck stopped at the intersection and VanAllen "seemingly sleeping" in the driver's seat. 

The vehicle's passenger also appeared asleep in the passenger seat.

VanAllen was arrested, processed, and released. He is scheduled to appear in court in January.

On Wednesday, the Kingston Police Commission voted unanimously to suspend VanAllen for 30 days without pay. 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE