Longtime Family Home Destroyed By Fire In Rockland: 'Held Decades Of Memories'

The blaze broke out early Saturday morning, June 21, at 350 Fulle Dr. in Valley Cottage, according to the Valley Cottage Fire Department and Clarkstown Police.

Firefighters from multiple departments rushed to the scene and battled flames that tore through the home. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Emergency medical services and Clarkstown Police also responded.

The home belonged to the LaGuardia family, and for Lauren LaGuardia, it was more than just a house. Built by her father 47 years ago, it was her childhood home, filled with decades of memories. Within hours, it was reduced to ash.

According to a GoFundMe launched to help the family, they lost all of their belongings, keepsakes, and the children's toys, along with the home that had hosted birthday parties, holidays, and everyday life.

"The space that once echoed with the sounds of holiday gatherings and birthday celebrations is now silent and reduced to ashes," wrote organizer Stephanie Mullins.

As of Monday, June 23, the campaign had raised more than $12,620 of its $18,000 goal to help the family rebuild. Donations will go toward essential items, temporary shelter, and daily needs.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

"Every donation, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference as they work to rebuild their lives from the ground up," Mullins wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "Let’s come together as a community and show the LaGuardia's that their story—and their future—matters."

