Long Island Man Assaults Pseg Worker, Then Kicks Hospital Wall, Cops Say

The incident happened on Saturday, July 19, at 11:03 a.m. on Atlantic Avenue near Marina Pointe Drive in East Rockaway, detectives from the Fourth Squad said in an arrest report.

According to police, the victim, a 61-year-old male PSEG employee working as an Environmental Engineer, was on site investigating hazardous materials when he was approached by a man later identified as John A. Spears, 33, of Lynbrook.

“A verbal argument ensued. The defendant then struck the victim repeatedly causing his glasses to fall and break,” detectives said.

The victim called 911. Officers arrived and arrested Spears at the scene without further incident.

The victim reported pain to his right hand and wrist but refused additional medical treatment after being evaluated at the scene, police said.

Spears was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. While there, detectives said he became aggressive and irate and repeatedly kicked the wall causing extensive damage.

Spears is charged with Assault in the 2nd Degree, two counts of Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, and Menacing in the 3rd Degree. He is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday, July 20, at First District Court in Hempstead.

