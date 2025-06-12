London-Bound Plane With Hundreds Of Passengers Crashes At Airport In India

The incident involving the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner occurred at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in the city of Ahmedabad at 1:38 p.m. local time Thursday, June 12.

A total of 242 passengers and crew were onboard Flight 171, Air India said.

It is not yet clear how many passengers died. The injured were rushed to the nearest hospitals, the airline said.

Plumes of thick black smoke from the crash scene were shared on social media

"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad," India’s civil aviation minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, said in a post on social media.

