Loaded Gun, Fentanyl, Cocaine Seized In NY Raid, 22-Year-Old Arrested: DA

Justin Ellis, 22, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 30, following a search at his home on Flannery Avenue, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office Drug Task Force announced on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

Investigators began looking into Ellis after receiving intelligence about a suspected fentanyl dealer operating near Corlies Manor and Flannery Avenue. Agents said they conducted multiple controlled purchases of fentanyl and cocaine from Ellis during the investigation, which led to the search warrant.

During the raid, carried out with assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Poughkeepsie Police SWAT, Ellis was taken into custody without incident.

Inside the home, authorities said agents seized quantities of fentanyl and cocaine, drug packaging materials, cash, digital scales, and a loaded .40-caliber handgun with a defaced serial number.

Ellis was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance. More charges related to the sale of narcotics are expected, authorities said.

Ellis was arraigned in Poughkeepsie City Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail.

Anyone with information about this case or drug activity in Dutchess County is urged to call the confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or email [email protected].

