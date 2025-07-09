Livvy Dunne Says She Was Denied Babe Ruth's $1.59M NYC Apartment: 'I Wanted This Bad'

In a video posted this week, the 22-year-old social media influencer from Hillsdale, NJ, revealed she was denied from moving into the historic Manhattan residence, reportedly located at 345 West 88th Street, which, according to the NY Post, had been listed for $1.59 million.

“I decided I was going to make my first real estate purchase, which is so exciting,” Dunne told her 8 million followers. “The gag was, it was Babe Ruth’s apartment. So naturally, I’m telling everybody. I’m excited. I was going to buy it and I was going to pay in cash. I wanted this apartment bad.”

According to the New York Post, Babe Ruth lived in the seventh-floor, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath apartment from 1920 to 1940 with his second wife, Claire Merritt Ruth, and their adopted daughter.

Dunne said she had her offer accepted and was preparing to move in: "The realtor was confident."

Dunne visited with boyfriend Paul Skenes, a standout on the Pittsburgh Pirates, and even got an interior designer.

But just days before closing, she says she got the call.

“The week I was supposed to get the keys... the co-op board denied me,” she said. “The people in the building voted not to have me live there, which is fine. It wasn’t financial.”

With an estimated $4.1 million in NIL earnings, Dunne ranks as the highest-paid female college athlete, according to On3.

Dunne speculated that her fame may have been a factor: “Maybe they were Alabama fans and I went to LSU. Maybe they didn’t want a public figure living there. I have no clue.”

“Long story short,” she said, “don’t try to live in a co-op. You might get denied, and you won’t get to live in Babe Ruth’s apartment.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.