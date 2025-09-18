Listeria Concerns Spark Nationwide Fish Recall By Ny-based Company

New York City-based Haifa Smoked Fish of Jamaica, Queens, issued the recall Tuesday, Sept. 16. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the alert Wednesday, Sept. 17.

The affected items are Haifa Cold Smoked Salmon (8 oz., Lot #219) and Cold Smoked Seabass (8 oz., Lot #212). Both were distributed across the country through retail stores and distributors.

View product labels here on the FDA website.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, nausea, and diarrhea, while the infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The contamination was detected during routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, confirmed by state laboratory testing. No illnesses have been reported so far.

The recalled products were vacuum packaged on paper board with flexible plastic. Consumers are urged not to eat them and to return purchases for a full refund. Questions may be directed to Haifa Smoked Fish at 718-523-8899.

