Mass Shooting At America's Oldest HBCU During Homecoming: DA

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Baltimore Pike around 9:15 p.m. for reports of gunfire, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

At least four people were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment. Their conditions have not been released.

Baltimore Pike is shut down in both directions as law enforcement from Chester County, Pennsylvania State Police, and Delaware agencies investigate.

“The Chester County District Attorney’s Office is aware of a shooting with multiple victims that occurred at Lincoln University this evening. Law enforcement has responded to the scene and are actively investigating. Please avoid the area at this time,” the DA’s Office said in a statement.

No suspect or motive has been released.

Governor Josh Shapiro and Chester County Commissioner Eric Roe call for prayers.

Founded in 1854 as the Ashmun Institute and renamed in 1866 after President Lincoln, Lincoln University in Pennsylvania holds the distinction of being the nation’s first degree-granting historically Black college and university.

Check back here for updates on the developing situation.

