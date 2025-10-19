Limp Bizkit Mourns Death Of Bassist Sam Rivers, 48: ‘Our Heartbeat, Our Brother’

The group confirmed the 48-year-old’s death in a statement late Saturday night, saying, “Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat.”

“Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic,” the band wrote. “The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound.”

Rivers, known for his smooth yet heavy groove that helped define Limp Bizkit’s late-’90s nu-metal sound, was celebrated by his bandmates for his talent and kindness.

“His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous,” the group said. “We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there.”

“Rest easy, brother,” the tribute concluded. “Your music never ends.”

The message was signed by Rivers’ bandmates, Fred Durst, Wes Borland, John Otto and DJ Lethal.

DJ Lethal also posted a heartfelt message, asking fans to honor Rivers by revisiting his music.

“We love you Sam Rivers. Please respect the family’s privacy at this moment,” he wrote. “Give Sam his flowers and play Sam Rivers’ basslines all day. We are in shock. Rest in power, my brother.”

No cause of death has been released by the band.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.