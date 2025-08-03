Fair 72°

SHARE

Life-Threatening Risk To Kids Sparks Recall Of Popular Magnetic Toy

About 25,000 magnetic toy stackers are being recalled after dozens of reports showed their magnets can come loose, posing a life-threatening danger to children if swallowed.

Two models of stacking toys recalled by Tegu in July 2025.

Two models of stacking toys recalled by Tegu in July 2025.

 Photo Credit: CPSC
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Tegu issued the recall for about 22,850 of its Magnetic Floating Stackers toys sold in the US, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, July 31. The recall also impacts around 1,977 stackers in Canada and 190 in Mexico.

The recalled toys contain small magnets that can loosen and detach. If more than one is swallowed, the magnets can attract each other inside the digestive system, which may cause perforations, twisting, or blockages of the intestines, as well as blood poisoning and death.

Tegu received 31 reports of magnets coming loose from the toys. No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The toys were available at toy, children's, and specialty stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon.com and Tegu.com. The stackers were sold between August 2018 and April 2025 for about $40.

The wooden toys have a base, six stacking pieces, two posts, and two top figures that connect with magnets. The recall affects two models: Rainbow and Big Top.

Parents should immediately take the toys away from children. Customers should also contact Tegu for a free replacement.

You can learn more about the recall on Tegu's website or by calling 877-834-8869.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE