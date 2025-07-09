Liam Payne’s Posthumous Appearance On New Netflix Competition Show Has Fans In Their Feels

The late singer, who rose to fame as a member of One Direction, appears posthumously on Netflix’s new singing competition series Building the Band, which premiered Wednesday, July 9.

Though Payne doesn’t appear in the first four episodes, his presence looms large — and his appearances in later episodes are already stirring deep reactions online.

Payne, who died in October 2024 at age 31, filmed his guest judge segments just two months before his tragic death. At the start of episode 1, host AJ McLean — of Backstreet Boys fame — paid tribute to Payne’s legacy.

“When we came together to film Building the Band, we never imagined we would soon be saying goodbye to our friend Liam Payne,” McLean says in the opening scene.

“Liam is a guest judge in later episodes, and through his presence, we see his deep love for music and his unwavering commitment to helping others find their voice. It’s through that spirit that we dedicate this series to Liam and his family.”

Episodes 5 through 7, where Payne is set to appear, will be released Wednesday, July 16. The final episodes drop a week later.

On YouTube, where the trailer premiered last month, fans shared heartfelt reactions:

“Almost in tears watching the trailer. This show is going to send me over the edge.”

“Can’t believe it’s been 9 months already. Hearing your voice makes me happy.”

Payne’s sister, Ruth Gibbins, also shared her thoughts via Instagram, writing: “He knew he had done a good job, we all told him this when we were at filming, but watching it back — wow. You’re a star Liam. You always were, and always will be.”

Payne died on Oct. 16, 2024, after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, as Daily Voice reported. His girlfriend Kate Cassidy, a native of Harrington Park, New Jersey, had returned to the US just days earlier.

Payne leaves behind his 8-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with ex-wife Cheryl Cole.

Building the Band is a new Netflix competition in which 50 singers form bands without ever seeing each other, relying solely on vocal chemistry, according to the show’s synopsis. The series is hosted by AJ McLean, with judging from Nicole Scherzinger, Kelly Rowland, and Payne.

The show marks a poignant final chapter for Payne, who first found fame on The X Factor UK in 2008 and went on to global success with One Direction before launching a solo career.

“It will be so special,” one fan wrote on YouTube, “but so hard to see Liam one last time.”

Watch the official trailer for Building the Band below:

