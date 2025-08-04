Liam Neeson Brings Star Power To Hudson Valley Drive-In Movie Night

The Hollywood star made a special appearance Saturday, Aug. 2, at Four Brothers Drive-In in Amenia to introduce his latest film, The Naked Gun, a reboot of the 1988 slapstick classic. The $75 event included a gift bag and a double feature with The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Neeson, 73, arrived on site at 4 p.m. for the meet-and-greet, snapping photos with fans and greeting guests. Among those in attendance was New York State Assemblyman Anil Beephan, who presented Neeson and the drive-in with an official Assembly citation.

“Liam, congratulations on this exciting project,” Beephan said in a Facebook post. “Your presence and Four Brothers’ magic bring so much heart, pride, and inspiration to Amenia.”

It’s not Neeson’s first time at Four Brothers, a popular destination that offers more than just movies. The venue also features an outdoor dining deck, mini-golf, a playground, and on-site camping. In 2020, the Oscar-nominated actor visited the drive-in for a special screening of his film Made in Italy.

Neeson reportedly owns a large estate in Amenia, a 34,000-square-foot mansion he purchased with his late wife, actress Natasha Richardson, in 1994. The couple raised their two sons there.

Known for his commanding presence and versatile roles, Neeson has starred in major films across genres, from Schindler’s List and Michael Collins to blockbuster hits like Taken, Batman Begins, and Love Actually.

He now joins a growing list of celebrities who have visited Four Brothers Drive-In, including actor Ethan Hawke, who was spotted watching Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny there in 2023.

