LI Priest Accused Of Groping Woman Inside Church Kitchen; Police Seek More Victims

John Adjei-Boamah, 43, was arrested for forcible touching and sexual abuse, according to detectives with the Special Victims Squad.

It happened at St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Franklin Square around 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, authorities said in a Friday, July 4 press release.

The woman was working in the church rectory kitchen on New Hyde Park Road when Adjei-Boamah, a priest living at the rectory, came up behind her and touched her inappropriately, police say.

The woman knew the suspect, who has since moved to Lake Ronkonkoma, police said.

Adjei-Boamah was arrested without incident and arraigned Friday at 99 Main Street in Hempstead.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Tipsters can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or the Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022. All callers remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.