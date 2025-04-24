Fair 72°

Legendary Musician Postpones Shows After Being Hospitalized With COVID, Dehydration

An iconic musician was forced to cancel a pair of concerts after being hospitalized for both COVID-19 and dehydration.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Eva Rinaldi via Flickr
Carlos Santana, who founded the popular group Santana, postponed his shows scheduled for Tuesday, April 22 in San Antonio, Texas, and Wednesday, April 23 in Sugar Land, Texas.

An announcement on the guitarist's website on Wednesday said the 77-year-old experienced dehydration yesterday, "and has since tested positive for COVID."

Santana has since been released from the hospital and is expected to be back on stage on Friday, April 25, in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

