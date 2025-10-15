Legal Jam: Smucker's Sues Trader Joe's Over Uncrustables Lookalikes

The J.M. Smucker Company filed a federal lawsuit against Trader Joe's on Monday, Oct. 13. The Ohio-based maker of Jif peanut butter and Hostess snacks claims that the crustless PB&J sandwiches from Trader Joe's too closely resemble Uncrustables.

According to the court filing obtained by Reuters, Smucker says Trader Joe's round, crimped-edge sandwiches and blue packaging mimic Uncrustables' "distinctive" design.

"Smucker does not take issue with others in the marketplace selling prepackaged, frozen, thaw-and-eat crustless sandwiches," the food company's attorneys wrote. "But it cannot allow others to use Smucker's valuable intellectual property to make such sales."

The lawsuit claims that Trader Joe's sandwiches feature a bitten image similar to Uncrustables' packaging and that the store's branding could make shoppers believe the products are connected. Smucker is asking the judge to stop Trader Joe's from selling the sandwiches, destroy the lookalike products, and make the grocery company pay damages.

Smucker said that Uncrustables are "fast on their way" to becoming a $1 billion brand. Factories in Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky produce about 1.5 billion Uncrustables each year.

Trader Joe's didn't respond to Reuters' request for comment.

In 2015, Trader Joe's faced a similar trademark lawsuit from Pepperidge Farm over its Milano cookies. The case was dismissed in 2016.

In July, Dropout Companies launched a protein-packed crustless PB&J sandwich called Jams, with the backing of NFL stars like Micah Parsons and C.J. Stroud.

