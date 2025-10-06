‘Legacy Of Love’: NY Mom Killed In Crash Saves Lives Through Organ Donation

The 54-year-old Freeport mom, killed in a crash earlier this month, donated her organs to save the lives of as many as eight people, her loved ones said.

Monsalve, a devoted wife, mother, and longtime member of Iglesia Renacer in Freeport, was struck by a pickup truck while crossing Mill Road near Buffalo Street on Wednesday, Oct. 1, as Daily Voice reported. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died of her injuries.

In the days since, friends and family have shared how Monsalve’s final act embodied the life she led — one centered on love, faith, and service.

“Adriana continued her legacy of love and giving by donating her organs to about 7–8 individuals that would benefit from it,” family friend Kat Fuentes wrote in an email to Daily Voice.

Monsalve spent more than 16 years serving at Iglesia Renacer, including 14 years dedicated to the children’s ministry, where she taught kids about faith and the value of their lives.

“She devoted her time, love, and patience,” Fuentes said, adding that the congregation is deeply mourning her loss.

Monsalve leaves behind her husband, Fernando, and their 13-year-old daughter, Sammie, who now faces her teenage years without her mother’s guidance.

A GoFundMe campaign launched by Fernando Ruiz aims to support funeral expenses, including Monsalve’s wish to be buried in Colombia alongside her family. Funds will also help provide for Sammie’s future education.

“It is with broken hearts that we share the devastating news of the sudden and tragic loss of our beloved Adriana,” the campaign reads. “Her legacy is one of love, kindness, and resilience.”

Those interested in supporting the family can donate via GoFundMe here.

