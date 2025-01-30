Lead-Laced Debris Illegally Dumped At Hudson Valley Farm, Officials Say

The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 9, when a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation officer saw a tri-axle dump truck unloading material at the back of a farm in the town of Montgomery. The property owner was seen grading other piles of material at the site, officials said on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

More Environmental Conservation officers responded to the scene, where they determined that the debris included soil mixed with potentially harmful substances such as lead and PVC pipes. Investigators later confirmed that the waste had been transported from demolition sites in New Jersey.

DEC issued Notices of Violation to both the trucking company and the property owner for several offenses, including:

Transporting waste without a permit;

Unlawful disposal of solid waste;

Operating a solid waste management facility without a permit.

According to officials, the New Jersey-based trucking company has a history of similar illegal dumping practices and was administratively charged multiple times in 2022 for the same violations.

