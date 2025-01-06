Layoffs Loom At Washington Post Amid Talent Exodus, Financial Struggles: Report

Layoffs are set to shake The Washington Post, targeting the business division of the Jeff Bezos-owned and Will Lewis-led newspaper, Oliver Darcy reported in his Status newsletter. Sources said the cuts will be substantial, potentially impacting dozens of employees.

The news comes as morale continues to plummet at the newspaper, which has recently experienced a wave of high-profile departures. Star reporter Josh Dawsey is leaving for The Wall Street Journal, joining a list of notable exits that includes Matea Gold, Ashley Parker, Michael Scherer, Charles Lane, Tyler Pager, and Amanda Katz.

A spokesperson for The Post declined to comment to Darcy. However, the newspaper has been grappling with financial difficulties in recent years, a reality acknowledged internally by management.

The challenges reportedly worsened after Jeff Bezos blocked The Post’s planned endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the November 2024 election, leading to over 250,000 subscription cancellations.

As the newsroom navigates another turbulent chapter, staffers are left questioning the paper’s direction in an increasingly unstable media landscape.

