Lawsuit: HV Judge Alleges Sexual Harassment, Retaliation After Co-Judge’s Resignation

Part-time Peekskill City Court Judge Lissette Fernandez filed the complaint on Tuesday, May 27, in US District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleging she was passed over for a full-time judgeship after exposing the inappropriate behavior of former Judge Reginald J. Johnson.

The 50-year-old Fernandez, who was born in Ecuador and raised in Peekskill, claims in the suit that Johnson subjected her to repeated sexual remarks, inappropriate touching, and retaliation after she confronted him. Her complaints to state court administrators ultimately led to a formal investigation and Johnson’s resignation in September 2024, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

According to the lawsuit, Johnson began making inappropriate comments and advances toward Fernandez almost immediately after she was appointed a part-time judge in January 2020. In one instance, she alleges he leaned in to whisper "you go girl, looking all hot on the bench" while caressing her arm.

Fernandez formally complained to the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct and the Office of the Inspector General in late 2021, citing a hostile work environment, unwanted physical contact, and gender-based mistreatment. Several other court employees reportedly corroborated her claims.

Johnson stepped down from the bench effective Sept. 30, 2024, leaving the final nine years of his term and agreeing never to seek the office again.

According to the commission, Johnson was formally charged with dismissing traffic tickets for friends, making sexual innuendos to court staff and attorneys, and screaming at staff. He was also accused of inappropriately touching Fernandez without consent and improperly contacting a government official about a pending criminal case.

Commission Administrator Robert Tembeckjian stated at the time: “One who repeatedly does all this and more does not belong on the bench.”

A Controversial Appointment

Following Johnson’s resignation, the Peekskill Common Council initiated a search for a new full-time judge. Fernandez, a former Bronx Assistant District Attorney and Assistant Attorney General for New York, applied for the role.

Despite her credentials and years on the bench, the Council selected attorney Lisa Daley on Nov. 12, 2024. Daley later declined the position.

On Nov. 20, the Council announced the appointment of Mount Vernon attorney Sophia Trott to the role. Trott, who has experience in real estate, family, and civil law, was described by Mayor Vivian McKenzie as "the perfect candidate" due to her “legal background and desire to make a difference.”

Trott had never previously served as a judge or practiced criminal law—unlike Fernandez, whose background includes extensive criminal litigation. In her lawsuit, Fernandez argues that Trott and Daley were significantly less qualified and were chosen only because she had spoken out against Johnson, who had long-standing personal and professional ties to several councilmembers.

Political Fallout and Legal Action

The lawsuit names the City of Peekskill as a defendant and cites two causes of action: First Amendment retaliation under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 and retaliation under New York State human rights law. Fernandez claims she suffered emotional distress, reputational harm, and lost wages as a result of the city’s failure to promote her.

Her suit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, a promotion to the full-time judgeship, attorneys’ fees, and backpay. She also alleges that Mayor McKenzie and other city officials were aware of her complaint and actively sought to exclude her from further judicial consideration.

City officials have not commented publicly on the lawsuit. Daily Voice has reached out to the city for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

