Lawler To Pass On NY Governor Race, Will Run For Reelection To House

In a statement posted to social media on Wednesday, July 23, the second-term Republican said serving New York’s 17th Congressional District has been “the greatest honor” of his life and said his legislative "wins" on taxes, immigration, national security, and digital finance as reasons for continuing his work in Washington.

The 17th District includes all of Rockland and Putnam counties, most of northern Westchester, and parts of southern Dutchess County.

In his announcement, Lawler said he had spent the past six months considering whether to stay in Congress or run for governor in 2026. Though he said he believes he’s “best positioned” to defeat Hochul, he ultimately chose to remain in the House.

In an appearance on the "Fox and Friends" morning show, Lawler further explained his decision, saying that it was "the right thing to do for me and my family and my district.”

"Keeping the House majority is critical," he said, adding that he was one of the three Republicans who won a seat that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris also won in the 2024 Election.

In his post, Lawler also sharply criticized Hochul, calling her “the worst Governor in America” and blaming her for what he said are New York’s high taxes, poor business climate, and population loss.

Hochul, who became governor in 2021 after her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, resigned amid accusations of sexual misconduct, was elected in 2022. She will face a challenge from Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado when she runs for reelection in 2026, according to ABC News.

Lawler's announcement comes months after a controversy involving the removal of a local social worker from his town hall in Westchester County in early May.

After the incident, Lawler called the social worker, who was physically carried out by police, "insane and offensive," and added that she attended with the "sole objective of sowing chaos and attracting the attention of media."

Lawler won his current seat after defeating Democrat and former US Rep. Mondaire Jones, who previously represented part of the 17th District. He has since been endorsed for reelection by President Donald Trump.

As for who will run for New York Governor under the Republican ticket, House Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, who represents New York's 21st District, has said she will decide on a bid for the office after the November 2025 election.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.