Fair 25°

SHARE

Late-Night Gunfire In Hudson Valley Ends With Loaded Weapon Seized, Suspect Caught: Police

Shots fired in the middle of the night in the Hudson Valley led to the arrest of a man now facing multiple weapons charges, police said. 

The gun was found near 35 Cerone Pl. in Newburgh. 

The gun was found near 35 Cerone Pl. in Newburgh. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/City of Newburgh Police Department
A photo of the loaded Glock 42 semiautomatic handgun found at the scene. 

A photo of the loaded Glock 42 semiautomatic handgun found at the scene. 

 Photo Credit: City of Newburgh Police Department
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened in Orange County on Sunday, Jan. 19, at around 2:46 a.m., when City of Newburgh Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the area of 35 Cerone Pl., the department announced on Friday, Jan. 24. 

Police arrived at the scene and spotted a man in the area of the activation. As additional officers arrived, the man, identified as 50-year-old Samuel Ponder of Newburgh, allegedly threw a heavy object into nearby woods. 

Police detained Ponder and conducted a search of the wooded area, where they located a loaded Glock 42 semiautomatic handgun with .380 caliber ammunition. Further investigation by police and a K9 unit named Raz led to the discovery of a spent .380 shell casing in the ShotSpotter activation zone, the department said.

Ponder was charged with:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;
  • First-degree reckless endangerment;
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact City of Newburgh Detectives at 845-569-7519. All calls will be kept confidential.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE