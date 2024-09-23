Last Full-Size Kmart Store In US, Located In NY, Set To Close: Here's Where, When

The New York store, located on Long Island, will close on Sunday, Oct. 20, a store employee told NBC affiliate WJAR in Providence on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The store is in Bridgehampton on Montauk Highway (Route 27).

A smaller format store in Miami, Florida remains open, the report said.

Kmart operated around 2,500 stores at its peak in the early 90s, according to government filings. It merged with Sears in 2005.

Earlier remaining full-size Kmart stores -- both located in New Jersey (in Westwood, and Avenel) -- have closed.

