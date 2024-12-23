Large Stash Of Cocaine, Loaded Handgun Seized In Hudson Valley Drug Raid: Police

According to Det. Sgt. Adam Harris of the Dutchess County District Attorney Drug Task Force, an ongoing investigation into narcotics and drug sales by the task force led to the arrest of Rahmel P. Garraway, age 31, who is accused of operating out of multiple locations, including a residence in East Fishkill.

Harris said task force agents, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit and the Town of East Fishkill Police Department, executed a search warrant on Friday, Dec. 20, at a house off Robinson Lane.

Authorities arrested Garraway without incident and recovered a significant quantity of cocaine packaged for sale, as well as a loaded handgun, Harris said.

Garraway was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in the Town of East Fishkill Justice Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail. Authorities said additional charges are pending.

The Drug Task Force encouraged anyone with information regarding this case or other drug-related activity in Dutchess County to contact their confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or email drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

