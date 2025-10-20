Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Large Bear Spotted Roaming Rockland Neighborhood As Children Played: Report

Residents in Rockland County got a surprise visitor over the weekend when a large bear was spotted wandering through a residential area as children played nearby.

The bear was seen near Laurie Lane and West Maple Avenue in Monsey. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Friday night, Oct. 17, near Laurie Lane and West Maple Avenue in Monsey, where the bear was seen roaming through the neighborhood, The Monsey Scoop reported.

Members of Chaverim of Rockland’s Shabbos patrol quickly responded and maintained visual contact with the animal to ensure it safely left the area, the outlet reported.

No injuries or property damage were reported, and the bear eventually moved away from the neighborhood without incident.

Officials from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation urge residents to avoid approaching bears and to secure trash, pet food, and bird feeders to prevent attracting wildlife into residential areas. 

Click here to view the full report from The Monsey Scoop. 

