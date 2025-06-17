Kristi Noem, Homeland Security Chief, Rushed To DC Hospital; What We Know

The reason for the hospitalization was not clear, but the report said she was conscious and speaking with her security detail.

The Department of Homeland Security said the move was out of an "abundance of caution" after the former South Dakota Governor suffered an allergic reaction.

“Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering,” spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said.

This is a developing story.

