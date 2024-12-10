Krispy Kreme Serves Up $1 Dozens For This One Day Only

The offer is available for in-shop and drive-thru purchases, as well as online orders.

The promotion will take place on Thursday, Dec. 12, at participating locations.

Customers can redeem the offer twice in-store or via drive-thru, while online orders are limited to one redemption using the promo code “DOZEN.”

The promotion coincides with Krispy Kreme’s “Elf” Holiday Collection, which features doughnuts in a limited-edition “Elf”-themed dozen box celebrating the 20th anniversary of the holiday film Elf.

For more information, customers can visit Krispy Kreme’s website at krispykreme.com/promos/dayofdozens. The offer is valid only on Thursday.

