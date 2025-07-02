Kraft Heinz Recalls Popular Oscar Mayer Product Sold Across US

Kraft Heinz Foods is recalling 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon that may be contaminated with listeria, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

The recalled products were sold under the Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon Original label in 12-, 36-, and 48-ounce vacuum-sealed packages. Each package bears the USDA inspection mark and was produced between Thursday, April 24 and Wednesday, June 11.

Affected packages have “use by” dates between Friday, July 18 and Tuesday, Sept. 4, and include the lot codes RS19, RS40, or RS42. The turkey bacon was shipped to stores across the US and exported to Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands.

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers are urged not to eat the product.

Contaminated food can cause listeriosis, a potentially serious infection that poses the highest risk to older adults, pregnant women, newborns, and those with weakened immune systems.

Customers with affected items should throw them out or return them. Questions can be directed to Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-7185.

