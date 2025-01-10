Fair 40°

SHARE

Know Him? Man Wanted For Sexual Abuse Of A Child In Hudson Valley: Police

New York State Police is asking the public for help locating a man on parole who is wanted for the sexual abuse of a child in Orange County.

Juan A. Gonzalez Gomez

Juan A. Gonzalez Gomez

Photo Credit: New York State Police
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

According to State Police, Juan A. Gonzalez Gomez, age 25, originally from Honduras, is wanted on an active warrant in Orange County for sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, and forcible touching.

He is also wanted on two active parole violation warrants and may have traveled to Virginia, police said.

Gomez is 5-foot-5, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Lance Saraceno at 845-344-5300 or by email at Lance.Saraceno@troopers.ny.gov. Reference case No. 2400195631, 

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE