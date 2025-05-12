Fair 70°

Know Her? Woman Abandons Senior Cat In Rockland County Store

The Hudson Valley Humane Society is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who was caught on camera abandoning a senior cat inside a store in Rockland County. 

The Humane Society released surveillance images showing the woman who allegedly left the cat. 

 Photo Credit: Hudson Valley Humane Society
Ben Crnic
The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, April 25, according to the Hudson Valley Humane Society, which released surveillance images on Monday, May 12, showing the woman entering the PetSmart in Nanuet with a cat carrier in a shopping cart and leaving moments later without it. 

The Humane Society confirmed the cat was left behind and is now in their care.

"Abandoning an animal is against the law, it is a crime — even if you think you are bringing it to a safe location," the organization said in a statement.

The cat involved is described as a senior. A note left behind by the woman reads: 

"The person who is surrendering me was forced to move into a small apt. And our cohabitating isn't working out as well as her being a very busy grandmother who is always out. She wants me to go to a home where I can get the attention I deserve for being the wonderful old man that I am." 

The note also says the cat is 16 years old and has never been outside. 

If you recognize the woman in the images or have information about the incident, you can text 917-701-3870 or email reportcruelty@hvhuman.org. 

