Knife-Wielding Robbery Suspect Arrested After Stealing Thousands From Rockland Store: Police

The robbery happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, at Total Wireless, located at 39 South Main St. in Spring Valley, the Spring Valley Police Department announced on Monday, Oct. 6.

Investigators said a masked man entered the store, pulled out a knife, and demanded money from an employee. The victim complied, handing over $3,600 from the register before the suspect fled.

Following what police described as a “thorough investigation,” the suspect was identified as 32-year-old Alex Orbe-Jaramillo of Nanuet. He was located and arrested on Monday by Spring Valley detectives, the department said.

Orbe-Jaramillo was charged with first-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was arraigned before Judge Sweet in Spring Valley Village Court, where bail was set at $10,000 cash, $15,000 bond, or a $25,000 partially secured bond.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Spring Valley Police at 845-356-7400 or email [email protected].

