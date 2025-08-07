Fair 77°

Knife Pulled During Fight At Mall In NY: Man Arrested, Police Say

A fight involving a knife at an Orange County shopping mall ended with a man’s arrest, police said.  

The incident happened at the Chester Mall. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 6, around 7 p.m. at the Chester Mall on Brookside Avenue in the Village of Chester, the Village's police department announced on Thursday, Aug. 7. 

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress involving a knife and found the people involved in the altercation, police said. 

During the incident, it was determined that one person had taken out a knife. Officers found a small key ring knife at the scene, and no one was injured by the weapon.  

A 31-year-old man whose name was not released was arrested for disorderly conduct, second-degree harassment, third-degree menacing, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said. 

