Knife Pulled During Fight At Mall In NY: Man Arrested, Police Say

The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 6, around 7 p.m. at the Chester Mall on Brookside Avenue in the Village of Chester, the Village's police department announced on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Officers responded to a report of a fight in progress involving a knife and found the people involved in the altercation, police said.

During the incident, it was determined that one person had taken out a knife. Officers found a small key ring knife at the scene, and no one was injured by the weapon.

A 31-year-old man whose name was not released was arrested for disorderly conduct, second-degree harassment, third-degree menacing, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.